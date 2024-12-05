Left Menu

Musk and Ramaswamy to Reshape Government: Behind the Scenes at Capitol

Billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are instrumental in Donald Trump's agenda to significantly reduce and transform the federal government, as detailed in Project 2025. Plans include cutting federal programs and staff. They are collaborating with the Office of Management and Budget, aiming for structural government reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

On Capitol Hill, it's Doge time as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are set to meet with lawmakers to discuss President-elect Donald Trump's plans. These include ambitions to drastically streamline the federal government.

Trump has appointed Musk and Ramaswamy to lead the Department of Government Efficiency. Their task is to execute cuts in workforce, programs, and regulations as part of an overhaul of the government structure, deemed 'Save America' for Trump's impending term.

While the initiative mirrors past attempts that faced public resistance, the duo is determined to succeed. Aligning with the Office of Management and Budget, they looked prepared to face inquiries from legislators, hopeful of support for their comprehensive agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

