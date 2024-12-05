Pralhad Joshi Launches ‘Anna Chakra’ and SCAN Portal to Modernize India’s Public Distribution System

New Initiatives Aim to Enhance Efficiency, Reduce Costs, and Expedite Subsidy Claims for States

In a significant move to modernize India’s Public Distribution System (PDS) and streamline subsidy claims, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, launched two landmark initiatives—‘Anna Chakra’, a supply chain optimization tool, and SCAN (Subsidy Claim Application for NFSA) portal. These initiatives are set to improve the efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness of the PDS, which serves as a critical food safety net for 81 crore beneficiaries across the nation.

‘Anna Chakra’: Revolutionizing PDS Supply Chain Logistics

‘Anna Chakra,’ developed in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT-Delhi, uses advanced algorithms to optimize the PDS logistics network. By identifying optimal routes, the tool ensures the seamless movement of food grains across supply chain nodes, reducing logistics costs and minimizing environmental impact.

The initiative has already assessed supply chains in 30 states, showcasing an annual cost-saving potential of ₹250 crores. The Quantity in Quintal x Distance in KMs (QKM)—a key performance metric—has been reduced by 58 crores, reflecting significant efficiency gains.

Key Statistics: Covers 4.37 lakh Fair Price Shops (FPSs) and approximately 6,700 warehouses. Integrated with the Freight Operations Information System (FOIS) and the PM Gati Shakti platform, which houses geo-locations of FPSs and warehouses. Promises lower fuel consumption, reduced transportation emissions, and faster delivery times.



SCAN Portal: Streamlining Subsidy Claims

The Subsidy Claim Application for NFSA (SCAN) portal aims to automate and expedite the subsidy claim process for states under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Key features include:

Single-Window Submission: Allows states to submit subsidy claims seamlessly.

Rule-Based Processing: Ensures end-to-end workflow automation, reducing delays and ensuring faster claim settlements.

Efficiency and Transparency: Facilitates scrutiny, approval, and settlement processes under the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD).

Broader Implications

Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted the transformative potential of these tools in improving the world’s largest food security program. Beyond enhancing operational efficiency, the initiatives aim to:

Strengthen food security for over 80 crore beneficiaries.

Promote sustainable practices by reducing carbon footprints associated with food grain transportation.

Improve coordination between stakeholders, including farmers, warehousing operators, and FPS managers.

Future Outlook

With these tools in place, the government aims to achieve faster, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable food grain distribution. The integration of these digital solutions with existing platforms like PM Gati Shakti represents a leap forward in harnessing technology for social welfare and economic efficiency.

These advancements underline the government’s commitment to leveraging innovation to bolster food security and ensure the effective implementation of welfare programs.