Cabinet Urges Action Against Counterfeit and Expired Food Amid Rising Foodborne Illnesses

Amid growing concerns over contaminated food linked to the deaths of schoolchildren in various South African communities, the Cabinet has called on citizens to report incidents involving the sale of counterfeit or expired food items. Complaints can be submitted to the National Consumer Commission at 012 065 1940, free of charge.

This appeal follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent address announcing stringent interventions to tackle foodborne illnesses. Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, highlighted key developments during a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on 4 December 2024.

Food Safety Crackdown

Since mid-November, government efforts to address food safety have resulted in:

200,000 inspections of spaza shops across the country.

Closure of over 1,000 spaza shops, supermarkets, and warehouses for non-compliance.

Confiscation of large quantities of expired and counterfeit food items.

Issuance of multiple fines for violations of municipal by-laws.

“Added scrutiny is being placed on food manufacturers and pesticide producers, particularly those linked to Terbufos, to ensure adherence to safety controls,” Ntshavheni said.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) continues to coordinate the government’s response to foodborne illness outbreaks, working closely with local authorities and regulatory bodies.

Support for Small Businesses

To help compliant businesses in townships and rural areas, the Departments of Small Business Development and Trade, Industry, and Competition are finalizing a R500 million fund. This initiative aims to support South African-owned businesses in these areas once they meet health and safety compliance requirements.

Permits and Compliance Deadlines

All spaza shops and food-handling businesses are required to:

Register for permits with their respective municipalities by 13 December 2024.

Meet mandated health and safety standards or risk closure.

Non-compliance will result in severe penalties, including suspension or permanent shutdowns.

Public Awareness and Vigilance

Cabinet urged citizens to be vigilant when purchasing food, especially checking for items past their expiry dates. Ntshavheni emphasized the importance of educating children about food safety and label-checking practices.

She also called on food vendors and producers to follow strict hygiene protocols, including:

Proper food storage.

Thorough cooking practices.

Maintaining clean preparation environments.

Broader Food Safety Measures

The government plans to intensify oversight of the entire food supply chain, focusing on manufacturing, retail, and distribution practices to combat counterfeit goods and unsafe food handling.

Cabinet’s proactive stance reflects South Africa's commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring that food products meet national safety and hygiene standards.