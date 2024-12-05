Call for Halt: BJD Opposes Polavaram Project for Tribal Safety

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has intensified its opposition to the ongoing construction of the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, demanding its suspension. The regional party has raised safety and well-being issues concerning the tribal communities in Odisha's Malkangiri district.

During a meeting in New Delhi, the BJD delegation led by Debi Prasad Mishra highlighted possible violations related to submergence levels and redesigning flood capacities. They accused project authorities of increasing flood discharge capacity without adequate consultation, risking inundation of Odisha's villages.

Moreover, BJD expressed discontent over inadequate resettlement plans for affected tribal populations and called upon Central authorities to conduct thorough studies to address these technical and environmental concerns. The BJD urged the resolution of these issues before proceeding with any further construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)