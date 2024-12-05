Left Menu

Call for Halt: BJD Opposes Polavaram Project for Tribal Safety

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has demanded the halt of the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, citing safety concerns for Odisha's tribal communities. The party met with central officials to address flood capacity and resettlement issues, advocating for a new study on the project's environmental and social impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:34 IST
Call for Halt: BJD Opposes Polavaram Project for Tribal Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has intensified its opposition to the ongoing construction of the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh, demanding its suspension. The regional party has raised safety and well-being issues concerning the tribal communities in Odisha's Malkangiri district.

During a meeting in New Delhi, the BJD delegation led by Debi Prasad Mishra highlighted possible violations related to submergence levels and redesigning flood capacities. They accused project authorities of increasing flood discharge capacity without adequate consultation, risking inundation of Odisha's villages.

Moreover, BJD expressed discontent over inadequate resettlement plans for affected tribal populations and called upon Central authorities to conduct thorough studies to address these technical and environmental concerns. The BJD urged the resolution of these issues before proceeding with any further construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024