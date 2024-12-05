Left Menu

Western Powers Challenge Russia at OSCE: Tensions Over Ukraine Intensify

Western countries, led by the US, confronted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the Ukraine war at the OSCE meeting in Malta. Tensions were high as talks covered issues like senior staff appointments. Polish and Ukrainian foreign ministers condemned Russia's actions vehemently.

At the annual Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) meeting in Malta, Western nations, including the United States, vehemently criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. The meeting, attended by foreign ministers from 57 countries, was dominated by discussions on Ukraine, even as delegates were expected to formalize agreements on other administrative matters within the organization.

In a show of defiance, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski denounced Russia's actions, accusing them of trying to rebuild their empire. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha echoed this sentiment, promising that Ukraine would prevail. Both officials, along with others, walked out during Lavrov's address, highlighting the deep-seated tensions.

This meeting marked Lavrov's first visit to an EU member state since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Despite Lavrov's assertions of misinformation against the West, Western representatives, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reiterated support for Ukraine amid looming geopolitical shifts with the potential return of Donald Trump to U.S. presidency.

