Ecuadorian Soccer Player Rescued from Kidnapping Ordeal

Ecuadorian national soccer player Pedro Perlaza was successfully rescued after being kidnapped last weekend, according to a statement by the national police late Wednesday. Perlaza, who has been capped three times by Ecuador, currently plays for top-tier club Delfin.

The incident unfolded as Perlaza and a friend were on their way to a party in the northwestern coastal city of Esmeraldas. The National Police of Ecuador identified their location and executed their safe release on Wednesday, thanks to the efforts of the Anti-Kidnapping and Extortion Unit (UNASE).

After a thorough check of the property where the victims were held, both individuals were safely returned to their families. Perlaza, who played a crucial role in Ecuador's qualification for the 2022 World Cup, now adds his name to a troubling list as Ecuador faces rising violent crime rates, with over 7,000 violent deaths recorded in 2023, a stark 65% rise from the previous year.

