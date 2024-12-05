Left Menu

Farmers' Issues Front and Center: Rajya Sabha Chairman Praises Modi's Initiatives

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing farmers' issues, highlighting initiatives like affordable housing and solar power. He emphasized the importance of meeting expectations and maintaining momentum. His comments followed concerns about promises to farmers and the recent agitations over unfulfilled commitments.

Farmers' Issues Front and Center: Rajya Sabha Chairman Praises Modi's Initiatives
In recent statements, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing farmers' issues, an imperative he stresses is vital for the nation.

Addressing the Upper House, he lauded initiatives transforming farmers' lives, from affordable housing to solar energy and technological integration.

Despite ongoing farmer agitations and concerns of unfulfilled promises, Dhankhar remains optimistic about the impact of these efforts, urging Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan to address the gaps swiftly.

