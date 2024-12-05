Farmers' Issues Front and Center: Rajya Sabha Chairman Praises Modi's Initiatives

In recent statements, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritizing farmers' issues, an imperative he stresses is vital for the nation.

Addressing the Upper House, he lauded initiatives transforming farmers' lives, from affordable housing to solar energy and technological integration.

Despite ongoing farmer agitations and concerns of unfulfilled promises, Dhankhar remains optimistic about the impact of these efforts, urging Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan to address the gaps swiftly.

