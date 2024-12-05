Dramatic Arrest in North-East Delhi: Serial Robber Apprehended After Brief Standoff

A dramatic arrest unfolded Thursday evening when police apprehended Ashwani, a man involved in multiple cases of robbery and arms possession, in north-east Delhi. The encounter ended with Ashwani being shot in the leg after he opened fire on the police team.

Previously, Ashwani, along with associate Arif, had snatched a mobile phone near the TSR stand in Gokal Puri. Arif was arrested on the spot, but Ashwani managed to evade authorities.

An additional accomplice, Khan Mohammad, was taken into custody Thursday morning. Police, acting on a tip-off about Ashwani's whereabouts, set up a strategic trap that led to his capture.

