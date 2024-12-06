Mathura Sadar Sub-Registrar Office Staff Transferred Amid Corruption Allegations

The entire staff of Mathura Sadar's sub-registrar office faced transfers due to an alleged failure in timely delivering the original deed to a senior citizen. This action comes amid allegations of corruption.

A two-member committee has been tasked with appointing an investigator to delve into the matter. This was confirmed by ADM (FR) Yoganand Pandey.

Showing zero tolerance towards corruption, Minister Ravindra Jaiswal moved three employees including the sub-registrar. The investigation follows a complaint lodged by a senior citizen who had not received the original deed for a flat worth Rs 75 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)