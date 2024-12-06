Manhattan Mystery: The Targeted Killing of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson

A citywide manhunt was initiated in New York following the targeted assassination of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. The incident, which occurred outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, has raised security concerns among corporate leaders.

Police report that Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance arm, was killed by a masked gunman who ambushed him from behind. The chilling attack, mere hours before UnitedHealth's annual investor event, has sparked an aggressive search for the assailant.

Investigators have released detailed photographs of the suspect and are appealing to the public for assistance. Surveillance footage reveals the suspect fleeing towards Central Park. The NYPD is utilizing its extensive network of real-time surveillance to track the killer's movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)