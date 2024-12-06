Political Upheaval in South Korea: Impeachment Moves Against President Yoon

In a dramatic turn of events, the leader of South Korea's ruling party has thrown his support behind suspending President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional powers. This comes after President Yoon's controversial imposition of martial law, a move that has unsettled the country's political landscape and increased the likelihood of Yoon's impeachment.

The People Power Party leader, Han Dong-hun, previously sought to block impeachment but cited a need to avert 'unprepared chaos' following the martial law declaration. He stated that President Yoon posed 'a significant risk of extreme actions,' including potentially reimposing martial law, which has already drawn severe backlash from domestic opposition and foreign governments.

Should the impeachment proceed, President Yoon would be suspended from his duties while the Constitutional Court deliberates on his future. Meanwhile, South Korea's political turmoil has already drawn international attention, with criticism from foreign allies and canceled diplomatic engagements.

