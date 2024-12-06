Left Menu

Political Upheaval in South Korea: Impeachment Moves Against President Yoon

In South Korea, a dramatic political shift sees the ruling party's chief backing the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol's powers due to an unconstitutional martial law declaration. This support increases the likelihood of Yoon's impeachment. The impeachment requires a two-thirds National Assembly vote and opposes potential chaos caused by martial law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2024 07:02 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 07:02 IST
Political Upheaval in South Korea: Impeachment Moves Against President Yoon
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, the leader of South Korea's ruling party has thrown his support behind suspending President Yoon Suk Yeol's constitutional powers. This comes after President Yoon's controversial imposition of martial law, a move that has unsettled the country's political landscape and increased the likelihood of Yoon's impeachment.

The People Power Party leader, Han Dong-hun, previously sought to block impeachment but cited a need to avert 'unprepared chaos' following the martial law declaration. He stated that President Yoon posed 'a significant risk of extreme actions,' including potentially reimposing martial law, which has already drawn severe backlash from domestic opposition and foreign governments.

Should the impeachment proceed, President Yoon would be suspended from his duties while the Constitutional Court deliberates on his future. Meanwhile, South Korea's political turmoil has already drawn international attention, with criticism from foreign allies and canceled diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024