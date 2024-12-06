Left Menu

World Bank's Historic Replenishment Secures Future for 78 Nations

Donor countries have pledged a record $100 billion through the World Bank's fund for 78 poor nations, enabling them to combat debt, climate challenges, and other crises. Despite falling short of a $120 billion target due to strong dollar issues, significant contributions came from countries including the U.S., Norway, South Korea, and Britain.

In a monumental move, donor countries have committed a record-breaking $100 billion for the World Bank's crucial development fund aimed at the globe's poorest nations. This groundbreaking pledge was announced at a recent conference in Seoul, marking a vital step forward in alleviating challenges like debt burdens, climate disasters, and inflation.

The event, focusing on the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), witnessed a collective effort exceeding the previous $93 billion target set in 2021. With approximately $24 billion in direct contributions, the IDA plans to leverage financial tools to amass a total of $100 billion in grants and low-interest loans. Despite these efforts, the pledging conference didn't reach the $120 billion mark due to dollar valuation concerns impacting foreign currency conversions.

Noteworthy increments came from nations such as Norway, which upped its pledge by 50%, and South Korea, which raised its commitment by 45%. The U.S. also contributed an increased $4 billion, showcasing a global collaborative effort to uplift 78 low-income countries grappling with multifaceted socio-economic adversities.

