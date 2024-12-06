Farmers' Steadfast March to Delhi: A Fight for Minimum Support Price

A group of 101 farmers is preparing to embark on a significant march from the Shambhu border at the Punjab and Haryana border toward Delhi, beginning at 1 pm on Friday. Their primary demand is a legal assurance for a minimum support price for crops from the central government.

In anticipation of their march, a heavy security presence is deployed on the Haryana side, and the Ambala district administration has declared restrictions on assembly under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. All government and private schools in the area have been ordered to close on Friday.

The farmer march, led by figures such as Sarwan Singh Pandher, Satnam Singh Pannu, and others, will include no vehicles other than those necessary for essentials. The demonstration is expected to remain peaceful despite extensive security measures, including water cannons and barricades, and ongoing prohibitory orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)