Two-Year Ban on Pāua Harvest at Waimārama to Aid Recovery Efforts

The New Zealand Government, in partnership with Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama, has announced a two-year temporary closure of pāua harvesting along the coastline south of Hastings. The initiative, supported by Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones, aims to replenish pāua stocks impacted by overfishing and environmental events, including Cyclone Gabrielle.

The closure encompasses Waimārama Beach and Ocean Beach, popular destinations for recreational fishers and holidaymakers. Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama, the local iwi, proposed the ban to mitigate seasonal fishing pressures and assist the ongoing recovery of pāua populations following the cyclone’s impact.

Minister Shane Jones acknowledged the importance of the initiative, stating:

“I have agreed to Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama’s request for a further two-year pāua ban over their rohe moana. I acknowledge hapū observations of localised depletion of pāua and share their concerns that the recovering pāua population would not sustain harvesting at this time. Removing fishing pressure is an immediate measure to make sure the pāua have the best chance to recover.”

The decision follows a previous temporary ban and rāhui (traditional restriction) and aligns with the hapū's extensive efforts to restore marine life. These include the seeding of juvenile pāua and ongoing monitoring of the ecosystem.

Community and Government Collaboration

Public consultation on the closure ran from 9 October to 11 November 2024, providing an opportunity for stakeholders to weigh in. The affected area spans the coastline of the hapū’s rohe moana, stretching from Whakapau Point in the north to Te Rahui in the south and extending two nautical miles offshore, including the waters around Te Motu-o-Kura/Bare Island.

The closure will take effect on 23 December 2024 and will be enforced by Fisheries New Zealand officers.

Jones commended Ngāi Hapū o Waimārama’s commitment to the sustainability of local marine life, saying:

“The closure will support previous efforts made by hapū to seed juvenile pāua and ongoing monitoring of the fishery’s recovery, and I congratulate them for this ongoing mahi to support their rohe moana.”

Cyclone Gabrielle’s Impact

Cyclone Gabrielle, which struck earlier this year, caused widespread environmental damage. Although the full extent of its effects on pāua populations remains unclear, the cyclone likely exacerbated existing pressures on marine ecosystems. The temporary ban ensures a pause on harvesting activities, giving pāua populations an opportunity to recover.

Long-Term Vision for Sustainability

The closure is part of a broader strategy to maintain sustainable marine resources in Aotearoa. By integrating traditional knowledge with modern conservation practices, the partnership between the government and local iwi highlights the importance of collaboration in addressing environmental challenges.

This decision underscores the government’s commitment to protecting biodiversity while honoring the kaitiakitanga (guardianship) role of iwi and hapū.