Temporary shelter, RO water among BMC's facilities for Mumbai visitors on Ambedkar death anniversary

With a large number of people visiting Mumbai's Chaityabhoomi on Friday to pay tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, the civic body has made available various facilities like temporary shelter and shower arrangement for their convenience. Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, died on this day in 1956. This day is observed as the Mahaparinirvan Din by his followers.

Every year, a large number of people visit Chaityabhoomi, the final resting place of Dr Ambedkar, at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai's Dadar area, to pay tributes to the social reformer on his death anniversary. ''In view of this rush, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made several arrangements and put in place facilities like RO plants to make available clean drinking water to the visitors. It has set up pink toilets for women, Hirkani Kaksha (rooms) for women to feed their babies, and mobile charging points, among other,'' a civic official said. Six RO plants have been made available, along with 530 water taps and 70 water tankers. Bottled drinking water and biscuits are being distributed to followers standing in queues, the officials said. A temporary shelter on one lakh square foot area has been set up at the Shivaji Park, along with water-resistant residential tents and dust-control coverings along the pathways. Mobile charging points and temporary shower facilities, have also been provided there, they said. Apart from Chaityabhoomi, BMC has made facilities available at several key locations, including Dadar Railway Station, Rajgruha at Hindu Colony in Dadar East, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College at Wadala, and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at Kurla, as these places also witness large crowd. Additional toilets have been set up for the visitors at key locations, including the Indu Mill area and Shivaji Park. Four pink toilets have been set up for women, while four Hirkani rooms have been made available for mothers and children, the officials added. For security, CCTV cameras, mobile cameras, metal detectors and bag scanners have been installed at Chaityabhoomi and Shivaji Park. A control room, information kiosks, and observation towers have also been set up, they said. Two fire engines, an intensive care ambulance, and four boats are stationed for emergency services. Also, health posts set up at 11 key locations, they added.

According to the officials, the BMC has made arrangements for a live telecast of the tribute programme on large screens and on social media platforms such as Facebook, X and YouTube. Book stalls have also been set up at the Shivaji Park.

To maintain cleanliness in and around the Shivaji Park area, additional workers have been appointed in shifts. A total of 220 workers have been deployed for cleanliness in each session, they said.

