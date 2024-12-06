Britain's Guardian group agrees to sell Observer newspaper to Tortoise Media
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-12-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 15:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Guardian Media Group (GMG) and its owner the Scott Trust have agreed to sell The Observer newspaper to startup Tortoise Media, Tortoise said on Friday.
The Scott Trust will also take a minority stake in Tortoise as part of the deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
