German trade, industry lobbies hail Mercosur deal

"Such important agreements must not take 25 years," said BGA trade lobby president Dirk Jandura in a statement, adding that it was now up to the German government to ensure there is a majority for the "milestone" agreement in the European Union. The head of Germany's BDI industry lobby, Siegfried Russwurm, said the announcement was very good news for German and European companies, as well as for their economies.

Updated: 06-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:53 IST
German trade, industry lobbies hail Mercosur deal
  • Germany

Germany's trade and industry associations welcomed the finalisation of a free-trade agreement between the European Union and South America's Mercosur bloc on Friday. "Such important agreements must not take 25 years," said BGA trade lobby president Dirk Jandura in a statement, adding that it was now up to the German government to ensure there is a majority for the "milestone" agreement in the European Union.

The head of Germany's BDI industry lobby, Siegfried Russwurm, said the announcement was very good news for German and European companies, as well as for their economies. "In times of increasing fragmentation of global trade, the trade agreement sends a clear and strategic signal for free and rules-based trade," added Russwurm in a separate statement.

