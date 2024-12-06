Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing live-in partner in 2022
A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his live-in partner here, a public prosecutor said on Friday. On Friday, the court found Bairagi guilty of killing Kajal and sentenced him to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000, they added.
A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his live-in partner here, a public prosecutor said on Friday. Special SC/ST court in the city on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Avinash Bairagi, they said. Kajal (23) was living with Bairagi in a rented accommodation in the Kansuwa area. She was found dead on May 10, 2022, with injuries on her head, the P.P said. Based on Kajal's father's complaint, a case was registered under section 302 (murder) against Bairagi and he was arrested, they said. On Friday, the court found Bairagi guilty of killing Kajal and sentenced him to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 20,000, they added.
