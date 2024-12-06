US judge upholds Naval Academy's race-conscious admissions policies
A federal judge on Friday ruled that the U.S. Naval Academy may continue to consider race when evaluating candidates to attend the elite military school even after the U.S. Supreme Court barred civilian colleges from employing similar affirmative action policies.
U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett in Baltimore rejected arguments by Students for Fair Admissions, a group founded by affirmative action opponent Edward Blum, that the Naval Academy's race-conscious admissions program was unconstitutional.
