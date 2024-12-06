Left Menu

Militants, security forces engage in gunfight in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-12-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 20:51 IST
Security forces were locked in a gunfight with suspected militants in parts of Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Friday.

However, no casualty was reported in the firing which lasted around an hour.

Unidentified gunmen started firing in several peripheral villages such as Shantikhongbal, Yaingangpokpi Uyok Ching and Thamnapokpi Uyok Ching late Thursday night.

Security forces also fired some rounds in the air to drive them away, police said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

