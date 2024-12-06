Bahrain foreign minister says UK to be invited to be partner in Bahrain-US CSIPA security and economic agreement

Bahrain's foreign minister said on Friday Britain would be formally invited this weekend to be a partner in the existing bilateral Bahrain-United States Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement.

"The comprehensive security integration and prosperity agreement is designed not as a bilateral arrangement, but as the beginning of a multilateral framework that aims to bring together countries with an equal interest in delivering stability and prosperity," Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said in an address at the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain.

