Bangladeshi Infiltrators Apprehended at the Indo-Bangladesh Border

In a significant border security measure, Assam police successfully apprehended six Bangladeshi nationals, including two women, who had illegally crossed into India. They were subsequently handed back to Bangladesh authorities.

The individuals, identified as Md Didarul Islam, Santu Khan, Ismile Hussain Rahat, Sakib Hussain, Shati Akhter, and Mim Seikh, were tracked down by vigilant personnel near the international border. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the successful operation on social media.

This incident is part of a broader strategy, as 167 individuals have been sent back since unrest erupted in Bangladesh in August. The BSF and Assam Police remain on high alert along the 1,885 km Indo-Bangladesh border, intensifying their preventive measures.

