Uttar Pradesh's Mass Marriage Scheme: Empowering Women in 'New India'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the BJP's efforts under PM Narendra Modi to empower women, focusing on initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana. With free LPG connections and social security measures, the scheme promotes women's dignity and societal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the BJP's commitment to protecting and empowering women under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking at a mass marriage event, he outlined transformative changes since 2014, highlighting initiatives like the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' program that have fostered women's empowerment.

Adityanath praised the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana, stating it symbolizes collective efforts to uphold women's dignity. He noted significant progress, such as the construction of household toilets and free LPG connections, improving women's health and social standing. These initiatives benefit millions, including two crore families in Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the mass marriage scheme's impact, Adityanath celebrated its role in combating child marriage and dowry. With financial support for over four lakh marriages, the scheme represents a dignified, community-backed solution to social challenges. Additionally, social security measures ensure support for the state's most vulnerable citizens.

