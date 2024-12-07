Left Menu

Rebel Surge: Breaking Assad's Strongholds in Syria

Syrian rebels have launched a rapid advance, claiming control of major regions and cities, including Aleppo and Homs. Government forces are struggling to maintain control as reinforcements are directed to crucial areas. The escalating conflict has regional powers worried about territorial integrity and a new wave of instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syrian rebels have launched a rapid and extensive campaign, capturing key territories across the nation, including regions in the north, center, and south. Their swift momentum has caught the government off guard, rendering President Bashar al-Assad's military in a difficult position.

Rebel forces now claim control over strategically significant locations like Aleppo, Homs, and the southern areas bordering Jordan. As they close in on the capital, government troops are being redirected to fortify Homs, a vital junction in maintaining territorial advantage.

The escalating situation has alarmed neighboring countries, fearing new waves of instability. While Assad relies on international allies, shifting global focus and resources hinder substantial support. With rising tension, regional powers call for immediate dialogue and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

