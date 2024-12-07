Rebel Surge: Breaking Assad's Strongholds in Syria

Syrian rebels have launched a rapid and extensive campaign, capturing key territories across the nation, including regions in the north, center, and south. Their swift momentum has caught the government off guard, rendering President Bashar al-Assad's military in a difficult position.

Rebel forces now claim control over strategically significant locations like Aleppo, Homs, and the southern areas bordering Jordan. As they close in on the capital, government troops are being redirected to fortify Homs, a vital junction in maintaining territorial advantage.

The escalating situation has alarmed neighboring countries, fearing new waves of instability. While Assad relies on international allies, shifting global focus and resources hinder substantial support. With rising tension, regional powers call for immediate dialogue and resolution.

