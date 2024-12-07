Left Menu

Statue Toppled in Syrian Suburb Protest

In Jermana, a suburb of Damascus, protesters tore down a statue of Hafez al-Assad, father of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The demonstrators, mostly from the Druze community, called for the regime's downfall. They moved through heavily secured government areas, urging for significant political changes.

07-12-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a symbolic act of resistance, protesters in Jermana, a suburb of Damascus, have toppled a statue of Hafez al-Assad, the father of the current Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad. This comes amid growing demands for political reform in the nation.

The protestors, primarily from the Druze community, expressed their dissent by marching toward government buildings, defying the presence of heavy security in the area. Their actions signal mounting frustrations among citizens and a call for systemic change.

Witnesses, along with activists, shared these events with Reuters, depicting the ongoing tensions in a country torn by years of conflict and authoritarian control. The protest highlights the precarious state of governance in Syria's Druze-populated regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

