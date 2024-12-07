Statue Toppled in Syrian Suburb Protest

In a symbolic act of resistance, protesters in Jermana, a suburb of Damascus, have toppled a statue of Hafez al-Assad, the father of the current Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad. This comes amid growing demands for political reform in the nation.

The protestors, primarily from the Druze community, expressed their dissent by marching toward government buildings, defying the presence of heavy security in the area. Their actions signal mounting frustrations among citizens and a call for systemic change.

Witnesses, along with activists, shared these events with Reuters, depicting the ongoing tensions in a country torn by years of conflict and authoritarian control. The protest highlights the precarious state of governance in Syria's Druze-populated regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)