Odisha's Farmers Embark on Knowledge-Enhancing Malaysian Tour

A 28-member delegation, consisting of 14 farmers and 14 officials from Odisha, embarked on a seven-day study tour in Malaysia on Friday. The initiative seeks to enhance agricultural methods and boost productivity.

Highlighting traditional agricultural enhancements, the trip was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, who emphasized the importance of leveraging scientific techniques and machinery. He encouraged maintaining daily reports and best practice implementation to double the farmers' income. Odisha's contribution to rice supply and its rising export of fruits and vegetables were also underlined.

Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment, acclaimed the state's agricultural progress, citing impressive production figures and successful exports to West Asia and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)