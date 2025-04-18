Russia Lifts Taliban Ban: A New Phase in Moscow-Kabul Ties

Russia has officially removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations, a move that could significantly reshape its relationship with Afghanistan. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that, despite this change, the country will continue to honor United Nations Security Council sanctions against individuals and entities linked to the group.

This development follows the Russian Supreme Court's recent suspension of the Taliban's terrorist status, effectively ending a ban that had been in place for over two decades. The Taliban, defined as a terrorist organization by Russia in 2003, gained control of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021.

Russia intends to use this new standing to foster a comprehensive partnership with Afghanistan, focusing on mutual benefits such as tackling drug trafficking and terrorism. The Russian Foreign Ministry also highlighted the potential for trade, business, and investment opportunities with Kabul, expressing appreciation for Afghan efforts against ISIS's branch, Wilayat Khorasan.

(With inputs from agencies.)