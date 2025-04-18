Amit Shah's Call to End the Naxal Menace by 2026

At a recent event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly urged underground Naxals to surrender and integrate into mainstream society, emphasizing the government's resolute determination to eliminate the scourge of Naxalism in India by March 31, 2026.

During operations in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Cobra commandos and the local police successfully arrested 22 notorious Naxalites, capturing modern weapons and explosive materials. In a parallel development, 11 Naxalites surrendered in Badesetti Panchayat of Sukma, marking the area as completely Naxal-free.

Addressing the CRPF's raising day function in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, Shah highlighted that Naxalism is now confined to just four districts in India, with efforts led by the CRPF's CoBRA battalion aimed at eradicating the threat. Shah lauded the establishment of over 400 forward operating bases, leading to a significant reduction in violence in Naxal-affected areas by more than 70%.

