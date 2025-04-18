Egg Export Scam: Businessman Duped in Dombivali

In a startling case of fraud, a businessman from Dombivali has lost Rs 32.5 lakh to an alleged scam initiated by a resident of Tamil Nadu. The incident was reported by a police official on Friday.

The suspect, hailing from Prakash Nagar in Tiruchirappalli, assured the businessman that he would facilitate the export of eggs to Dubai. However, he sold the consignment locally and absconded with the funds, confirmed Manpada police station's senior inspector Vijay Kadbane.

Efforts to apprehend the accused are ongoing, but no progress has been made on that front, police said, urging caution and vigilance among other potential victims of similar frauds.

(With inputs from agencies.)