Egg Export Scam: Businessman Duped in Dombivali
A businessman from Dombivali was swindled out of Rs 32.5 lakh by a man allegedly from Tamil Nadu. The suspect promised to export eggs to Dubai but disappeared with the money after selling the shipment domestically. The police are investigating, but no arrests have been made yet.
- Country:
- India
In a startling case of fraud, a businessman from Dombivali has lost Rs 32.5 lakh to an alleged scam initiated by a resident of Tamil Nadu. The incident was reported by a police official on Friday.
The suspect, hailing from Prakash Nagar in Tiruchirappalli, assured the businessman that he would facilitate the export of eggs to Dubai. However, he sold the consignment locally and absconded with the funds, confirmed Manpada police station's senior inspector Vijay Kadbane.
Efforts to apprehend the accused are ongoing, but no progress has been made on that front, police said, urging caution and vigilance among other potential victims of similar frauds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- businessman
- scam
- Tamil Nadu
- Dombivali
- police
- fraud
- Prakash Nagar
- Tiruchirappalli
- eggs
- Dubai
ALSO READ
Comedian Kunal Kamra Faces Mumbai Police Inquiry Over Alleged Foreign Funds
Mumbai Police Investigates Kunal Kamra's Overseas Funds Amidst Controversy
Delhi Police Probe Forgery in SSC Exam, Multi-Crore Fraud Unveiled
Mumbai Police Ban Drones and Aerial Devices to Prevent Sabotage
BSF and Punjab Police Bust Cross-Border Drug Smuggling in Tarn Taran