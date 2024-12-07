India Strengthens Ties by Sending Rice Aid to Myanmar

India demonstrated its commitment to regional support on Saturday by dispatching 2,200 metric tonnes of rice to Myanmar as humanitarian aid. This gesture underscores India's broader diplomatic strategies, including the 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the shipment via social media platform 'X', highlighting the ongoing commitment to assist Myanmar amid its current challenges.

The consignment, which departed from Chennai Port, signifies India's dedication to maintaining stable and supportive relations with its neighbors through vital food supply assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)