India Strengthens Ties by Sending Rice Aid to Myanmar

India has sent 2,200 metric tonnes of rice to Myanmar as part of its humanitarian efforts. This move aligns with India's 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies, reaffirming its dedication to assisting Myanmar during challenging times, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India demonstrated its commitment to regional support on Saturday by dispatching 2,200 metric tonnes of rice to Myanmar as humanitarian aid. This gesture underscores India's broader diplomatic strategies, including the 'Act East' and 'Neighbourhood First' policies.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the shipment via social media platform 'X', highlighting the ongoing commitment to assist Myanmar amid its current challenges.

The consignment, which departed from Chennai Port, signifies India's dedication to maintaining stable and supportive relations with its neighbors through vital food supply assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

