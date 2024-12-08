Explosive Incident at Colombian Checkpoint Highlights Ongoing Violent Struggle

In a tragic event in southwestern Colombia, a motorcycle filled with explosives was detonated at a police checkpoint, leading to the death of the driver and wounding 14 people, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The bombing occurred in Las Penas, Jamundi, where officers were inspecting vehicles to thwart violence from illegal armed groups, as explained by Cali Metropolitan Police commander Col. Carlos Oviedo. The driver reportedly panicked and triggered the explosives, resulting in injuries to both civilians and police personnel; one officer remains in critical condition.

Jamundi holds strategic importance due to its coca plantations and proximity to Buenaventura's port, and the area remains embroiled in conflict involving organized crime factions like Jaime Martinez. These groups, former FARC members, continue aggressive assaults despite President Gustavo Petro's peace talks, prompting calls from the Ombudsman's office for enhanced efforts to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)