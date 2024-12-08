Left Menu

Explosive Incident at Colombian Checkpoint Highlights Ongoing Violent Struggle

An explosive-laden motorcycle detonated at a police checkpoint in southwestern Colombia, killing the driver and injuring 14 others. The incident underscores the persistent violence from criminal groups in the region, particularly those linked to FARC dissidents, despite governmental efforts to negotiate peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 08-12-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 02:11 IST
Explosive Incident at Colombian Checkpoint Highlights Ongoing Violent Struggle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a tragic event in southwestern Colombia, a motorcycle filled with explosives was detonated at a police checkpoint, leading to the death of the driver and wounding 14 people, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The bombing occurred in Las Penas, Jamundi, where officers were inspecting vehicles to thwart violence from illegal armed groups, as explained by Cali Metropolitan Police commander Col. Carlos Oviedo. The driver reportedly panicked and triggered the explosives, resulting in injuries to both civilians and police personnel; one officer remains in critical condition.

Jamundi holds strategic importance due to its coca plantations and proximity to Buenaventura's port, and the area remains embroiled in conflict involving organized crime factions like Jaime Martinez. These groups, former FARC members, continue aggressive assaults despite President Gustavo Petro's peace talks, prompting calls from the Ombudsman's office for enhanced efforts to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024