Political Turmoil in South Korea: Former Defence Minister Arrested Amid Martial Law Controversy
South Korean ex-Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun has been arrested due to his role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration. This move by Yoon prompted an impeachment vote and raised allegations of treason against top officials, causing a significant political crisis in South Korea.
South Korean politics is in turmoil as former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun faces arrest following President Yoon Suk Yeol's controversial martial law declaration. Yoon, who narrowly escaped impeachment, is now under investigation alongside Kim for treason, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.
The political landscape shifted dramatically when Yoon attempted to employ martial law to eliminate what he termed as 'anti-state forces,' only to revoke the order six hours later. This abrupt action prompted three minority opposition parties to file a treason complaint against Yoon and his key aides.
Observers view this development as South Korea's most significant political crisis in decades, threatening its status as a democratic stronghold and putting internal stability at risk. The national police and prosecutors continue to probe the events, with Kim facing restricted travel during ongoing investigations.
