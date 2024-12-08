Farmers Clash at Shambhu: A Battle for MSP
At the Shambhu border, Haryana security personnel used teargas to disperse farmers protesting for a legal guarantee of the minimum support price. A group of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi, facing heavy police barricading. The march was suspended following injuries from teargas shells.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, tension escalated at the Shambhu border where Haryana security personnel resorted to using teargas shells to disperse a group of protesting farmers. The clash occurred as the farmers, wielding protective gear, pushed towards the multi-layered barricades set up between Haryana and Punjab.
The farmers were compelled to retreat a few meters after encountering the teargas, with some seen attempting to quell the gas by covering the shells with wet jute bags. Undeterred, a determined group of 101 farmers resumed their march towards Delhi, a movement that had initially been thwarted in February.
The protesters demand a legal guarantee for the minimum support price and have called on the government to engage in dialogue to address their other grievances. However, the march was halted Friday when teargas injured several farmers, spotlighting the ongoing friction between protests and law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- farmers
- protest
- Shambhu border
- Haryana
- teargas
- barricades
- Delhi march
- MSP
- legal guarantee
- police
ALSO READ
Teargas and Tensions: Arrest of Hindu Leader Sparks Outrage in Bangladesh
Tensions Rise as Congress Leaders Face Barricades on Path to Sambhal
Delhi Chalo march: Farmers stopped at barricades
Teargas shells lobbed at protesting farmers at Shambhu border to halt march
Farmers Delhi march: Haryana bans mobile internet, bulk SMS in several villages of Ambala district from Dec 6 to Dec 9.