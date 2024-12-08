Farmers Clash at Shambhu: A Battle for MSP

On Sunday, tension escalated at the Shambhu border where Haryana security personnel resorted to using teargas shells to disperse a group of protesting farmers. The clash occurred as the farmers, wielding protective gear, pushed towards the multi-layered barricades set up between Haryana and Punjab.

The farmers were compelled to retreat a few meters after encountering the teargas, with some seen attempting to quell the gas by covering the shells with wet jute bags. Undeterred, a determined group of 101 farmers resumed their march towards Delhi, a movement that had initially been thwarted in February.

The protesters demand a legal guarantee for the minimum support price and have called on the government to engage in dialogue to address their other grievances. However, the march was halted Friday when teargas injured several farmers, spotlighting the ongoing friction between protests and law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)