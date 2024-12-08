Tejashwi Yadav Challenges BPSC Exam Schedule Amid Protests

In a significant development, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has thrown his support behind the BPSC aspirants protesting for an extension of the 70th Preliminary exam date, originally slated for December 13. Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar government, accusing it of indifference to the students' concerns.

The protests have intensified with demands to maintain the 'one shift, one paper' format instead of the controversial 'normalization of marks' process, leading to a standoff in Patna. Yadav condemned the state government, emphasizing that suppressing students' demands would not be tolerated.

Despite the rising tensions, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai firmly stated that the exam schedule remains unchanged, citing logistical challenges and fairness to over 4.83 lakh applicants. The situation remains tense as the exam date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)