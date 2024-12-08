Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Challenges BPSC Exam Schedule Amid Protests

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav supports BPSC aspirants protesting for an extended exam date for the 70th Preliminary exam, set for December 13. Yadav criticizes the Nitish Kumar government's response to the students' demands. Meanwhile, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai insists the exam schedule will remain unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:09 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Challenges BPSC Exam Schedule Amid Protests
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has thrown his support behind the BPSC aspirants protesting for an extension of the 70th Preliminary exam date, originally slated for December 13. Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar government, accusing it of indifference to the students' concerns.

The protests have intensified with demands to maintain the 'one shift, one paper' format instead of the controversial 'normalization of marks' process, leading to a standoff in Patna. Yadav condemned the state government, emphasizing that suppressing students' demands would not be tolerated.

Despite the rising tensions, BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai firmly stated that the exam schedule remains unchanged, citing logistical challenges and fairness to over 4.83 lakh applicants. The situation remains tense as the exam date approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024