Left Menu

Beed Resident Accused of Bonded Labour Trafficking

A man from Beed has been accused of trafficking a tribal individual from Palghar, forcing him into bonded labour. The victim, from the Adivasi Katkari community, was recruited by Amol Dhotre for work but was later abducted. Authorities are working to locate the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:31 IST
Beed Resident Accused of Bonded Labour Trafficking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Beed resident has come under fire for allegedly trafficking a tribal man from Palghar, according to police officials who provided the information on Sunday.

The victim, identified as a member of the Adivasi Katkari community from Zap village in Dhopapada, was reportedly approached by Beed resident Amol Dhotre on November 1 for work in a sugarcane field.

Despite being paid an Rs 80,000 advance, the situation turned grim when Dhotre, angered by other villagers not reporting for work, allegedly abducted the victim and forced him into bonded labour. Ongoing efforts to locate the missing individual are underway, with Dhotre facing charges under multiple legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024