Beed Resident Accused of Bonded Labour Trafficking

A Beed resident has come under fire for allegedly trafficking a tribal man from Palghar, according to police officials who provided the information on Sunday.

The victim, identified as a member of the Adivasi Katkari community from Zap village in Dhopapada, was reportedly approached by Beed resident Amol Dhotre on November 1 for work in a sugarcane field.

Despite being paid an Rs 80,000 advance, the situation turned grim when Dhotre, angered by other villagers not reporting for work, allegedly abducted the victim and forced him into bonded labour. Ongoing efforts to locate the missing individual are underway, with Dhotre facing charges under multiple legal statutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)