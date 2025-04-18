Left Menu

Championing Adivasi Identity: Soren's Call for Reservation Reform

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren proposes delisting converted adivasis and those marrying outside their community from reservation benefits, citing threats to their cultural and social fabric. Speaking at Bokaro district's Sarhul/Baha function, he urged the community to address these challenges to preserve their identity.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has sparked debate by proposing that adivasis who convert to other religions, or adivasi women marrying outside their tribal community, be delisted from receiving reservation benefits. Soren voiced his concerns at a Sarhul/Baha function in Bokaro district, emphasizing the potential threat to the adivasis' cultural and social identity.

Soren argued that without swift action, the existence of adivasis might soon be at risk. He warned of the encroachment on reserved seats by tribals converting to other religions and raised alarms about Bangladeshi infiltrators, who he claims are affecting the community's social fabric by marrying tribal women and taking advantage of constitutional reservations through indirect means.

The former CM urged the community to mobilize for a 'Ulgulan' or revolution, drawing parallels to Karthik Oraon's 1967 Delisting Bill which acknowledged the necessity of preserving the tribal community. Amidst these appeals, Soren also criticized the Congress for removing the Sarna religion code in 1961, calling upon youth to protect their heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

