Chaos in Damascus: Iranian Embassy Stormed Amidst Rebel Uprising

Iran's embassy in Damascus faced a dramatic assault on Sunday as unknown gunmen stormed the building, according to reports from Iranian state TV. This incident followed the capture of the Syrian capital by rebel forces, marking a significant shift in the ongoing conflict.

Footage circulating in Arab and Iranian media depicted disarray within the embassy, with assailants rummaging through furniture and documents. The group was said to be distinct from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), currently in control of most of Syria's western regions.

Amidst these developments, Iran has been quick to pull out embassy families yet contested claims by the New York Times regarding military personnel withdrawal. Ambassador Hossein Akbari maintained assurance over ongoing embassy operations while HTS guaranteed the protection of key Shia shrines in Damascus.

