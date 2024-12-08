Left Menu

Chaos in Damascus: Iranian Embassy Stormed Amidst Rebel Uprising

Iran's embassy in Damascus was attacked by unidentified gunmen after Syrian rebels captured the city and the fall of Bashar al-Assad. Different from the controlling group, the gunmen stormed the embassy. Iran denies reports of military withdrawal but confirms evacuation of embassy families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:55 IST
Chaos in Damascus: Iranian Embassy Stormed Amidst Rebel Uprising
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's embassy in Damascus faced a dramatic assault on Sunday as unknown gunmen stormed the building, according to reports from Iranian state TV. This incident followed the capture of the Syrian capital by rebel forces, marking a significant shift in the ongoing conflict.

Footage circulating in Arab and Iranian media depicted disarray within the embassy, with assailants rummaging through furniture and documents. The group was said to be distinct from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), currently in control of most of Syria's western regions.

Amidst these developments, Iran has been quick to pull out embassy families yet contested claims by the New York Times regarding military personnel withdrawal. Ambassador Hossein Akbari maintained assurance over ongoing embassy operations while HTS guaranteed the protection of key Shia shrines in Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

