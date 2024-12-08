Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Key Syrian Sites

Suspected Israeli airstrikes targeted the Mazzeh district in Damascus and the Khalkhala air base in southern Syria. Reports suggest that six strikes hit a main air base in Suweida to prevent weapons from reaching radical groups. Israeli officials have yet to comment on the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:27 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Key Syrian Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, the Mazzeh district of Damascus came under attack, reportedly by Israeli airstrikes, according to sources from Lebanon and Syria.

Additional reports indicated that Israeli jets targeted the Khalkhala air base in southern Syria following its evacuation by Syrian forces, say regional security sources.

Security sources further revealed that at least six strikes bombarded the main air base in Suweida, which is known to house a significant stockpile of rockets and missiles left by Syrian troops. The strikes appear aimed at preventing these weapons from falling into the hands of radical groups, according to one source's briefing to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024