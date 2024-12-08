Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Key Syrian Sites

On Sunday, the Mazzeh district of Damascus came under attack, reportedly by Israeli airstrikes, according to sources from Lebanon and Syria.

Additional reports indicated that Israeli jets targeted the Khalkhala air base in southern Syria following its evacuation by Syrian forces, say regional security sources.

Security sources further revealed that at least six strikes bombarded the main air base in Suweida, which is known to house a significant stockpile of rockets and missiles left by Syrian troops. The strikes appear aimed at preventing these weapons from falling into the hands of radical groups, according to one source's briefing to Reuters.

