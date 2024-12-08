Left Menu

Revolutionizing Crime Investigations with Technology: Chandigarh's Model for Modern Justice

Chandigarh DGP SS Yadav discusses the implementation of technology in crime investigations under new laws, highlighting the 'foolproof' system enabled by strict protocol adherence. With comprehensive recording processes and applications like E-Sakshya, investigations are seamless, legally sound, and resistant to tampering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:38 IST
Revolutionizing Crime Investigations with Technology: Chandigarh's Model for Modern Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Chandigarh is setting a benchmark by integrating advanced technology into crime investigations, as detailed by DGP SS Yadav on Sunday. Through the robust system, which mandatorily records every procedural step, the city is ensuring swift and incontestable investigations.

The new criminal laws emphasize comprehensive documentation, from distress calls to evidence collection, utilizing platforms like the cloud-based service E-Sakshya. This specialized application, managed by the National Informatics Centre, ensures the integrity and continuity of investigation data via a unique hash value system.

With upgraded infrastructural facilities and synchronized digital platforms across all relevant agencies, Chandigarh is on a mission to modernize justice delivery. The recent initiatives also include dedicated videoconferencing facilities and enhanced connectivity, promising a seamless transition to a tech-driven investigatory process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024