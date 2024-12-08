Revolutionizing Crime Investigations with Technology: Chandigarh's Model for Modern Justice

In a groundbreaking move, Chandigarh is setting a benchmark by integrating advanced technology into crime investigations, as detailed by DGP SS Yadav on Sunday. Through the robust system, which mandatorily records every procedural step, the city is ensuring swift and incontestable investigations.

The new criminal laws emphasize comprehensive documentation, from distress calls to evidence collection, utilizing platforms like the cloud-based service E-Sakshya. This specialized application, managed by the National Informatics Centre, ensures the integrity and continuity of investigation data via a unique hash value system.

With upgraded infrastructural facilities and synchronized digital platforms across all relevant agencies, Chandigarh is on a mission to modernize justice delivery. The recent initiatives also include dedicated videoconferencing facilities and enhanced connectivity, promising a seamless transition to a tech-driven investigatory process.

(With inputs from agencies.)