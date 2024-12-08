Protest Erupts Over Delhi's Mounting Garbage Crisis

Senior Delhi BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel spearheaded a protest march in Ghazipur on Sunday, highlighting the escalating garbage crisis and the ever-expanding landfills in the nation's capital.

In a fervent critique of the AAP government, Goel declared, "Over the past decade, the Kejriwal administration has consistently ignored critical issues such as pollution, damaged roads, and the city's growing garbage predicament. Instead of implementing concrete measures, they merely request more time." He also accused the government of inadequate waste management, attributing it to severe health problems for residents near landfill sites.

Goel claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) processes over 3,400 tonnes of new waste daily in areas like Ghazipur and Bhalswa, making little headway in reducing the current waste mountain. He criticized the decision to extend the landfill site clearance deadline to December 2028, labeling it a betrayal to the people of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)