Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Delhi's Mounting Garbage Crisis

Senior Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel led a protest against the garbage and landfill crisis in Delhi. Criticizing the AAP government for failing to address waste management, pollution, and public service issues, Goel accused them of neglecting health concerns and accused the MCD of mishandling waste disposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 20:57 IST
Protest Erupts Over Delhi's Mounting Garbage Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Delhi BJP leader and former Union minister Vijay Goel spearheaded a protest march in Ghazipur on Sunday, highlighting the escalating garbage crisis and the ever-expanding landfills in the nation's capital.

In a fervent critique of the AAP government, Goel declared, "Over the past decade, the Kejriwal administration has consistently ignored critical issues such as pollution, damaged roads, and the city's growing garbage predicament. Instead of implementing concrete measures, they merely request more time." He also accused the government of inadequate waste management, attributing it to severe health problems for residents near landfill sites.

Goel claimed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) processes over 3,400 tonnes of new waste daily in areas like Ghazipur and Bhalswa, making little headway in reducing the current waste mountain. He criticized the decision to extend the landfill site clearance deadline to December 2028, labeling it a betrayal to the people of Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024