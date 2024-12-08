Left Menu

Legal Dispute Over Land Ownership Shakes Latur Farmers

In Latur, Maharashtra, 103 farmers have received notices over land ownership claims linked to a petition. The Maharashtra State Waqf Board clarified it didn't issue these notices, which originated from a tribunal decision. Farmers fear loss of generational lands amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

No notices have been issued to farmers in Latur over land ownership by the Maharashtra State Waqf Board, clarified its chairman, Sameer Kazi, on Sunday. He stated that the ongoing issue stems from an individual's petition to the Waqf Tribunal.

Recently, 103 farmers in Talegaon, Ahmedpur tehsil, reported receiving notices challenging their ownership of 300 acres. These lands have been farmed by their families for generations, causing farmers to worry about potential loss.

The Board assured that it would legally verify all details once approached. Notices originated from a May 30 petition by Patel Sayyed Irfan. Farmers were asked to bring documentation and witnesses. Local authorities, including Ahmedpur's tehsildar, emphasized government intervention for justice.

