Erdogan's Strategic Victory: Fall of Assad and Rise of Turkish Influence in Syria

In an unexpected turn of events, Syrian opposition militias recently toppled President Bashar al-Assad's regime, largely aided by a shift in Turkish policy. The operation, driven by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham under Abu Mohammed al-Golani, capitalized on Assad's vulnerabilities and changing Turkish stances, reshaping the region's power dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 03:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 03:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

After thirteen years of devastating civil war, Syria's opposition militias recently seized an unanticipated opportunity to unseat President Bashar al-Assad. Sources privy to the situation disclosed that these militias coordinated with Turkey, revealing plans for a significant offensive. The operation unfolded with surprising speed, capturing Syria's second-largest city, Aleppo, and then advancing to Damascus within a week.

The swift campaign brought an end to half a century of Assad family rule. Key to this success was the weakened state of Assad's allies, including Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah, and a demoralized Syrian army. Meanwhile, Turkey, a critical supporter of the Syrian opposition, seemed to soften its stance against Assad, further aiding rebel efforts.

The operation was mainly orchestrated by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) under the leadership of Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani. Despite his al-Qaeda ties, Golani played a pivotal role in forming a formidable rebel force. This power shift marks a significant geopolitical development in the Middle East, with Turkey emerging as a dominant foreign influence in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

