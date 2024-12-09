Erdogan's Strategic Victory: Fall of Assad and Rise of Turkish Influence in Syria
In an unexpected turn of events, Syrian opposition militias recently toppled President Bashar al-Assad's regime, largely aided by a shift in Turkish policy. The operation, driven by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham under Abu Mohammed al-Golani, capitalized on Assad's vulnerabilities and changing Turkish stances, reshaping the region's power dynamics.
After thirteen years of devastating civil war, Syria's opposition militias recently seized an unanticipated opportunity to unseat President Bashar al-Assad. Sources privy to the situation disclosed that these militias coordinated with Turkey, revealing plans for a significant offensive. The operation unfolded with surprising speed, capturing Syria's second-largest city, Aleppo, and then advancing to Damascus within a week.
The swift campaign brought an end to half a century of Assad family rule. Key to this success was the weakened state of Assad's allies, including Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah, and a demoralized Syrian army. Meanwhile, Turkey, a critical supporter of the Syrian opposition, seemed to soften its stance against Assad, further aiding rebel efforts.
The operation was mainly orchestrated by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) under the leadership of Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani. Despite his al-Qaeda ties, Golani played a pivotal role in forming a formidable rebel force. This power shift marks a significant geopolitical development in the Middle East, with Turkey emerging as a dominant foreign influence in Syria.
(With inputs from agencies.)
