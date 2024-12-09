Left Menu

Legal Battles and Allegations: A High-Profile Case

A lawsuit has been filed against Jay-Z, accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs during a party in 2000. Jay-Z denies the allegations, calling it a blackmail attempt. Combs, already in custody for sex trafficking charges, has also denied the allegations.

Updated: 09-12-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 09:14 IST
Legal Battles and Allegations: A High-Profile Case
A new legal storm has engulfed rap icon Jay-Z, with allegations that he raped a 13-year-old girl at a 2000 party. The lawsuit, amended and filed on Sunday, also names Sean 'Diddy' Combs, already facing other charges.

Jay-Z took to social media to denounce the accusations, labeling them as a blackmail scheme. Combs remains detained on unrelated federal charges of sex trafficking, pleading not guilty. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the alleged victim, asserts the seriousness of the claims and has indicated willingness to litigate.

Buzbee has filed multiple lawsuits against Combs previously, suggesting a pattern of misconduct. The unfolding drama now includes Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, the firm representing Jay-Z, accused of harassment by Buzbee. The legal saga continues to stir public attention.

