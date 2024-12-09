Intruder Shot Near Punjab Border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in Amritsar, Punjab.

The incident unfolded near Mahawa village on a Sunday night when BSF troops detected suspicious movement.

After crossing the border boundary under the cover of darkness, the intruder moved towards the security fence despite warnings, leaving BSF troops no choice but to neutralize the threat. A search yielded a shoulder bag with clothes and personal belongings.

(With inputs from agencies.)