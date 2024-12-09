Left Menu

Intruder Shot Near Punjab Border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF troops near the International Border in Amritsar, Punjab. The incident occurred after the intruder crossed the border at night and approached the security fence. Despite being challenged, he continued advancing aggressively, leading BSF personnel to fire and neutralize the threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:51 IST
Intruder Shot Near Punjab Border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International Border in Amritsar, Punjab.

The incident unfolded near Mahawa village on a Sunday night when BSF troops detected suspicious movement.

After crossing the border boundary under the cover of darkness, the intruder moved towards the security fence despite warnings, leaving BSF troops no choice but to neutralize the threat. A search yielded a shoulder bag with clothes and personal belongings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024