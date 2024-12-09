Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Commuting of Death Penalty in Notorious BPO Case

The Supreme Court has upheld the Bombay High Court's decision to commute the death penalty of two convicts in the 2007 Pune BPO employee gang-rape and murder case to life imprisonment for 35 years. The commutation was due to significant delays in the execution process, viewed as a violation of the convicts' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 12:29 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Commuting of Death Penalty in Notorious BPO Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court upheld a decision by the Bombay High Court to commute the death penalty for two convicts involved in the high-profile 2007 Pune BPO employee gang-rape and murder case. The convicts, Purushottam Borate and Pradeep Kokade, will now serve life sentences of 35 years due to procedural delays in their execution.

The delay in execution was criticized by the Bombay High Court as inordinate and unreasonable, impacting the fundamental rights of the convicts under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which assures the right to life and personal liberty.

This landmark ruling emphasizes the need for urgency in processing mercy petitions and highlights the failure of both state and central government entities to act swiftly, thereby necessitating the commutation of death penalties in this case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024