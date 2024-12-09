Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Promise: Social Security Uplift for Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the RJD, vows to raise social security payments in Bihar significantly if elected to power. Currently a mere Rs 400, the payment for seniors, widows, and disabled citizens would jump to Rs 1,500 per month. Yadav also focuses on providing free electricity and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:17 IST
Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), made a compelling electoral promise on Monday, aimed at enhancing social security payouts in Bihar. If his coalition seizes power in upcoming state elections, Yadav vows a substantial increase in monthly payments to beneficiaries.

Currently set at a meager Rs 400, the payments for senior citizens, widows, and individuals with disabilities would be elevated to Rs 1,500 per month. Yadav, the former deputy chief minister, emphasized the insufficiency of the current amount while promising improved support.

Alongside this social security promise, Yadav reiterated previous commitments, including providing 200 units of free electricity for residents amidst steep energy costs. He also boasted about facilitating recruitment in government sectors, linking it to his decade-long vision of creating jobs ahead of the 2020 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

