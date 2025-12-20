Left Menu

Cummins and Lyon Lead Australia to Brink of Ashes Victory

In a dominant performance at Adelaide Oval, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon decimated England's batting lineup, leaving Australia on the cusp of an Ashes series win. England's response faltered, with the team reduced to 207 for six at stumps, still far from the 435 runs required for victory.

Australia is on the verge of another Ashes series triumph as bowlers Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon dismantled England's lineup on day four at Adelaide Oval. Chasing a daunting 435-run target, England ended the day at 207 for six, a significant distance from an improbable victory.

The tourists, already facing a 2-0 series deficit, relied on Jamie Smith and Will Jacks to salvage what appeared to be a lost cause. Despite spirited efforts from Zak Crawley and Joe Root, England floundered, thanks to the relentless Australian attack and significant contributions from Travis Head.

As Australia cements its dominance, England's approach and selections face scrutiny. Cummins' first test since injury marked his milestone as the second captain with 150 wickets. Coaches now map pathways forward for a team grappling with unfulfilled expectations in this high-stakes series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

