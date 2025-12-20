Left Menu

Comedy Duo Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa Welcome Second Baby Boy

Indian comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram, delighting their fans. This marks their family's new chapter, following the birth of their first child, Laksh, in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Indian comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, screenwriter Harsh Limbachiyaa, have announced the arrival of their second child, a boy, expanding their family further. The couple, who are well known for their artistry in comedy and television, delighted fans by sharing the news through a heartfelt video on Instagram.

The couple's journey in entertainment shines brightly with Limbachiyaa's writing credits in popular comedy shows and achievements in film, and Singh's notable participation in various reality TV shows. Their professional accomplishments continue to resonate with audiences far and wide.

The duo had joyfully disclosed Singh's pregnancy back in October via a social media post, sharing happiness and anticipation for their growing family. Their newest addition symbolizes a joyful milestone in their personal lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

