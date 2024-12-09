Unity in Diversity: Protest Against Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
People from various religious communities in Jammu and Kashmir staged a rally to protest against the attacks on Hindus and their temples in Bangladesh, demanding intervention from the Indian government. The protest highlighted the increasing violence against minorities and called for global attention to human rights violations.
In a demonstration of unity, people from various faiths rallied in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday to protest against the rising attacks on Hindus and their temples in Bangladesh. Participants called for intervention from the Indian government and urged Prime Minister Modi to ensure the safety of Bangladesh's Hindu minority.
The rally saw participation from members of Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities, alongside MLA Surjeet Singh Salathia. Protestors carried the Tricolour, religious flags, and placards during the march. Suraj Singh, a protester, remarked on the daily increase in attacks, emphasizing the global community's inattentiveness.
Bansi Lal, another protestor, called for global intervention, urging human rights organizations to address the escalating violence. Rising incidents against minorities in Bangladesh have sparked significant concerns in New Delhi, highlighting a pressing need for diplomatic engagement.
