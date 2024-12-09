Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Protest Against Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

People from various religious communities in Jammu and Kashmir staged a rally to protest against the attacks on Hindus and their temples in Bangladesh, demanding intervention from the Indian government. The protest highlighted the increasing violence against minorities and called for global attention to human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:22 IST
Unity in Diversity: Protest Against Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
protest blockade Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a demonstration of unity, people from various faiths rallied in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday to protest against the rising attacks on Hindus and their temples in Bangladesh. Participants called for intervention from the Indian government and urged Prime Minister Modi to ensure the safety of Bangladesh's Hindu minority.

The rally saw participation from members of Hindu, Sikh, and Jain communities, alongside MLA Surjeet Singh Salathia. Protestors carried the Tricolour, religious flags, and placards during the march. Suraj Singh, a protester, remarked on the daily increase in attacks, emphasizing the global community's inattentiveness.

Bansi Lal, another protestor, called for global intervention, urging human rights organizations to address the escalating violence. Rising incidents against minorities in Bangladesh have sparked significant concerns in New Delhi, highlighting a pressing need for diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024