Major Heroin Seizure in Delhi: Police Arrests Two, Busts a Drug Ring

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals, including a woman, and confiscated 402 grams of heroin valued at Rs 2.5 crore. The successful operation followed a tip-off and led to targeted raids. Police efforts continue to dismantle the drug network in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:07 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have arrested two individuals, including a woman, accused of drug peddling. The operation resulted in the seizure of 402 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore in the market, officials confirmed on Monday.

The police conducted the successful operation on December 7 and 8 after receiving a reliable tip-off. They launched targeted raids that led to the capture of a 41-year-old woman in Narela with 102 grams of heroin. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan stated that the woman had a previous arrest with her husband earlier in 2023 for a similar crime and is currently out on bail.

The second arrest involved Jilani, 30, from Uttar Pradesh, who was caught in Bawana with 300 grams of heroin. Jilani's criminal history includes charges under the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act and the Cow Slaughter Prevention Act. The DCP emphasized that further investigations are in progress as they aim to apprehend more individuals involved in drug trafficking within the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

